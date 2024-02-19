Welcome to
Spades Restaurant & Lounge
Tuscaloosa's best, ready to welcome you
Taste the difference
Our menu features many southern classics that can be customized as you see fit. Be sure to check back on Tuesdays for our famous Birria Tacos & Sundays for a killer Brunch or Soul food dinner!
Experience our Hospitality Today
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant! Enjoy music, great food and excellent customer service each time you dine in. Be sure to check our happy hour specials!
We are an urban eatery, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.
Available for Delivery or Pickup
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to park and pickup! Curbside Payment options available
Reserve a table
Celebrating a birthday or milestone? Our lounge is known and loved in the community for the vibes it offers. Book a table now to ensure ultimate fun and comfort for your party!