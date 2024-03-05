Spades Restaurant & Lounge
Taco Tuesday
- Taco Order
- Taco Trio
Your Choice of three tacos served with house made tortillas. Birria Excluded.
- Birria Tacos$4.50+
3 Tender beef tacos with cheese,onion and cilantro. Served with a consomme dipping sauce.
- Taco Salad
Classic beef taco salad served atop house made tortillas.
- Quesadilla
Load up on toppings,melted cheese & your choice of protein.
- Mexican Street Corn$4.00Out of stock
Classic Elote. Made fresh to order
- Shrimp Basket$10.00
- 75¢ Wings$4.50+
Daily
- Wings Only
Crispy Fried Wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
- Wing Combo
Crispy Fried Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with a side and drink.
- BREADED WING COMBO
- Spades Burger$15.00
Juicy made to order bureger with your choice of toppings. Served with one side and drink.
- Philly Cheesteak Combo$12.00
Grilled steak along with sauteed bell peppers , sauteed onion, and melted cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with fries.
- Fried Catfish
Southern style catfish filets served with white bread and fresh fries
- Polish Sausage Combo$15.00
Beef Sausage topped with grilled beef, onion, peppers and mozzarella cheese.Drizzled with a House BBQ Sauce and ServeD with one Side.
- Lamb Chop ComboOut of stock
Marinated chops, grilled and tossed in a House Made finishing sauce.Served with toast and mashed potatoes.Upgrade to loaded mash for $2.00
- Three Cheese Loaded Fries$10.00
Fresh hot fries topped with bacon, jalapeno peppers queso. Topped with a cheese blend and a ranch drizzle.
- Chicken 'N Waffles$15.00
Crunchy fried chicken served atop a fresh Belgian Waffle w/ maple syrup.
- CAJUN RANCH FRIES$3.00
- Extra Sauce/Ranch$0.55
- Extra Meat$3.00
- Happy Hour
- Hookah$30.00
- HAPPY HOUR HOOKAH$15.00
- Funky 40 Deal$40.00