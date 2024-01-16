Spades Restaurant & Lounge
Daily
- Wings Only
Crispy Fried Wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
- Wing Combo
Crispy Fried Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with a side and drink.
- BREADED WING COMBO
- Spades Burger$15.00Out of stock
Juicy made to order bureger with your choice of toppings. Served with one side and drink.
- Philly Cheesteak Combo$12.00Out of stock
Grilled steak along with sauteed bell peppers , sauteed onion, and melted cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with fries.
- Fried Catfish
Southern style catfish filets served with white bread and fresh fries
- Polish Sausage Combo$15.00Out of stock
Beef Sausage topped with grilled beef, onion, peppers and mozzarella cheese.Drizzled with a House BBQ Sauce and ServeD with one Side.
- Lamb Chop Combo
Marinated chops, grilled and tossed in a House Made finishing sauce.Served with toast and mashed potatoes.Upgrade to loaded mash for $2.00
- Three Cheese Loaded Fries$10.00
Fresh hot fries topped with bacon, jalapeno peppers queso. Topped with a cheese blend and a ranch drizzle.
- Chicken 'N Waffles$15.00
Crunchy fried chicken served atop a fresh Belgian Waffle w/ maple syrup.
- Extra Sauce/Ranch$0.55
- Extra Meat$3.00
- Happy Hour
- FUNKY 40 DEAL$40.00
- Fries ONLY$3.00
- CAJUN RANCH FRIES$3.50
- Okra$3.00
- Cajun Ranch Okra$3.50
- $10 Wing Combo$10.00
- $10 Burger Combo$10.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Basket$10.00
- Sides