Spades Restaurant & Lounge
Taco Tuesday
- Taco Salad
Classic beef taco salad served atop house made tortillas.
- Quesadilla
Load up on toppings,melted cheese & your choice of protein.
- Birria Tacos$3.25+
3 Tender beef tacos with cheese,onion and cilantro. Served with a consomme dipping sauce.
- Taco Trio
Your Choice of three tacos served with house made tortillas. Birria Excluded.
- Mexican Street Corn$4.00Out of stock
Classic Elote. Made fresh to order
- Taco Order
- Shrimp Basket$10.00
Daily Food Menu
Daily
- Spades Burger$15.00
Juicy made to order bureger with your choice of toppings. Served with one side and drink.
- Wing Combo
Crispy Fried Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with a side and drink.
- Philly Cheesteak Combo$12.00
Grilled steak along with sauteed bell peppers , sauteed onion, and melted cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with fries.
- Fried Catfish
Southern style catfish filets served with white bread and fresh fries
- Polish Sausage Combo$15.00
Beef Sausage topped with grilled beef, onion, peppers and mozzarella cheese.Drizzled with a House BBQ Sauce and ServeD with one Side.
- Lamb Chop Combo
Marinated chops, grilled and tossed in a House Made finishing sauce.Served with toast and mashed potatoes.Upgrade to loaded mash for $2.00
- Three Cheese Loaded Fries$10.00
Fresh hot fries topped with bacon, jalapeno peppers queso. Topped with a cheese blend and a ranch drizzle.
- Chicken 'N Waffles$15.00
Crunchy fried chicken served atop a fresh Belgian Waffle w/ maple syrup.
- Wings Only
Crispy Fried Wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
- Hookah$30.00
- Happy Hour
- CAJUN RANCH FRIES$3.00
- BREADED WING COMBO
- HAPPY HOUR HOOKAH$15.00
BRUNCH MENU
Brunch
- Southern Salmon Croquettes$12.00
Three Deep Fried Salmon Patties served with toast and a side
- Chicken 'N Waffles$14.00
Crunchy fried chicken served atop a fresh Belgian Waffle w/ maple syrup. Make it a Red Velvet waffle for $3 more!
- Fish & Grits$15.00
Southern fried catfish accompanied by our savory loaded grits topped with our House-Made Roux.Served with toast. *Shrimp 15.00 *Lobster 22.00
- The Spades Special
Marinated Lamb served alongside two eggs, and toast with your choice of grits or breakfast potatoes.
- B.Y.O.B (Build Your Own Brunch)$13.00
Your Choice of Crispy bacon or Conecuh Sausage, two eggs, toast, & a waffle. Choose one side item
- Fried Lobster Platter$30.00
Perfectly Fried Lobster served with two eggs, toast, loaded grits or crispy breakfast potatoes.
- Walkin' Waffle$12.00
A delicious waffle sandwich filled with scrambled eggs,crispy bacon and American cheese witha maple syrup drizzle and served with a side of breakfast potatoes.
- A La Carte
Add on to any order.
- Wing Combo
Crispy Fried Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with a side and drink.
- Wings Only
Crispy Fried Wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Drink Menu
Liquor
- Ciroc$10.00
- Ciroc Apple$10.00
- Ciroc Apple DBL$20.00
- Ciroc DBL$20.00
- Ciroc Peach$10.00
- Ciroc Peach DBL$20.00
- Ciroc Pineapple$10.00
- Ciroc Pineapple DBL$20.00
- Ciroc Redberry$10.00
- Ciroc Redberry DBL$20.00
- Pink Whitney$7.00
- Pink Whitney DBL$14.00
- Strawberry Smirnoff$8.00
- Strawberry Smirnoff DBL$16.00
- Tito's$7.00
- Tito's DBL$14.00
- Well Vodka$2.00
- Well Vodka DBL$4.00
- Seagrams$7.00
- Seagrams DBL$14.00
- Well Gin$2.00
- Well Gin DBL$4.00
- Bacardi$8.00
- Bacardi DBL$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco DBL$12.00
- Casamigos Rep$12.00
- Casamigos Rep DBL$24.00
- Cuervo Gold$8.00
- Cuervo Gold DBL$16.00
- Cuervo Silver$8.00
- Cuervo Silver DBL$15.00
- Don Julio Rep$11.00
- Don Julio Rep DBL$22.00
- Don Julio Silver$11.00
- Don Julio Silver DBL$22.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Patron Silver DBL$24.00
- Teremana Blanco$10.00
- Teremana Blanco DBL$20.00
- Teremana Rep$10.00
- Teremana Rep DBL$20.00
- Well Tequila$2.00
- Well Tequila DBL$4.00
- Crown Apple$9.00
- Crown Apple DBL$15.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Crown Royal DBL$18.00
- Jack Daniel's$8.00
- Jack Daniel's DBL$16.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson DBL$16.00
- Dusse$12.00
- Dusse DBL$24.00
- Hennessey$11.00
- Hennessey DBL$22.00
- Remy$12.00
- Remy DBL$24.00
- Amaretto$8.00
- Amaretto DBL$16.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Grand Marnier DBL$18.00
Cocktails
- Margarita$8.00
- Super Gremlin$10.00
- Strawberry Hennessey$11.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$12.00
- King Of Diamonds$13.00
- Pound Town$15.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Mean Girl Margarita$8.00
- Peach Margarita$9.00
- Blueberry Margarita$9.00
- King of Spades$12.00
- BMF$10.00
- Lemon Drop$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Sex on The Beach$9.00
- Tequilla Sunrise$9.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Ace of Diamonds$11.00
- Vegas Bomb$9.00
- Hypnotiq Margarita$10.00
- VOODOO$11.00