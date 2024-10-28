All food made fresh to order! Stop by during open hours for the full experience.
Spades Restaurant & Lounge
Daily
Wings Only
Crispy Fried Wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Wing Combo
Crispy Fried Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with a side and drink.
BREADED WING COMBO
4PC Grilled Whole Wing Combo
Crispy Fried Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with a side and drink.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Spades Burger
Juicy made to order bureger with your choice of toppings. Served with one side and drink.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Philly Cheesteak Combo
Grilled steak along with sauteed bell peppers , sauteed onion, and melted cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with fries.$12.00
Fried Catfish
Southern style catfish filets served with white bread and fresh fries
Lamb Chop Combo
Marinated chops, grilled and tossed in a House Made finishing sauce.Served with toast and mashed potatoes.Upgrade to loaded mash for $2.00
Three Cheese Loaded Fries
Fresh hot fries topped with bacon, jalapeno peppers queso. Topped with a cheese blend and a ranch drizzle.$10.00
Chicken 'N Waffles
Crunchy fried chicken served atop a fresh Belgian Waffle w/ maple syrup.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Extra Sauce/Ranch$0.55
Extra Meat$3.00
Happy HourOUT OF STOCK
FUNKY 40 DEAL$40.00
Fries ONLY$3.00
CAJUN RANCH FRIES$3.50
Okra$3.00
Cajun Ranch Okra$3.50
Shrimp Basket$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls$11.00
Chicken Philly$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Southwest Chicken Eggrolls (2)$10.00
Spades Alfredo
Rasta PastaOUT OF STOCK