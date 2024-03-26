All food made fresh to order! Stop by during open hours for the full experience.
Spades Restaurant & Lounge
Taco Tuesday
- Taco Order
- Taco Trio
Your Choice of three tacos served with house made tortillas. Birria Excluded.
- Birria Tacos$4.50+
3 Tender beef tacos with cheese,onion and cilantro. Served with a consomme dipping sauce.
- Taco Salad
Classic beef taco salad served atop house made tortillas.
- Quesadilla
Load up on toppings,melted cheese & your choice of protein.
- Mexican Street Corn$4.00Out of stock
Classic Elote. Made fresh to order
- Shrimp Basket$10.00
- 75¢ Wings$4.50+
Spades Restaurant & Lounge Location and Hours
(205) 427-6238
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM