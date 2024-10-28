Skip to Main content
Spades Restaurant & Lounge
0
Order Online
Home
/
Philly Cheesteak Combo
Philly Cheesteak Combo
$0
Drinks
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add-Ons
Please select up to 1
Select...
Philly Cheese Toppings
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Grilled steak along with sauteed bell peppers , sauteed onion, and melted cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with fries.
Spades Restaurant & Lounge Location and Hours
(205) 427-6238
1735 Culver Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement